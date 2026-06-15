Rolls-Royce, the UK National Nuclear Laboratory (UKNNL), and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) signed two agreements that will bring advanced nuclear technology to the UK. The official signing happened on June 14th, during a visit from Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.

Accelerating Advanced Nuclear Technology

The three groups are teaming up to develop Advanced Modular Reactors, or AMRs. These are compact, high-temperature gas-cooled reactors. The reactors are smaller and faster to set up, which will work well for customers who are off the main power grid who need reliable, flexible heat and power.

These reactors run on the next generation of Coated Particle Fuel. In this new fuel, every uranium particle inside the core is surrounded by protective layers. This lets the fuel hold up under extreme conditions and keeps the whole system safe.

Growing the Industry

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The UK’s independent Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce recently pointed out that nuclear technology is vital for the country’s economic growth, defense, and energy security. Rolls-Royce already has full lifecycle experience with nuclear tech. However, it wants to expand their options and enter the AMR market, building on their recent success in the Great British Energy – Nuclear selection process.

“Our two agreements with UKNNL and JAEA are a milestone moment for the UK’s nuclear sector,”Chris Cholerton, Group President, Rolls-Royce, said. “Strengthening existing relationships between our nations and combining our broad nuclear capability, they will enable us to jointly address technical challenges and accelerate the development of Advanced Modular Reactors and their advanced coated particle fuel, to deliver industrial growth, skilled jobs and energy security for our nations.”

The partnership doesn’t just impact Rolls-Royce, it’s a major deal for Japan, too.

“It is my great pleasure to strengthen our collaboration with the UK, working with our long-term partner UKNNL, and Rolls-Royce, under this Memorandum of Cooperation,” Masanori Koguchi, JAEA President, said. “I hope that through our expertise in High Temperature Gas Reactor technologies, this collaboration will lead to their early deployment, a significant step towards net zero.”

Rolls-Royce, UKNNL, and JAEA are also committing to training workers, sharing their facilities, and giving the nuclear industry the skills it needs moving forward.