Ever wondered what it’s like to have a brain that thinks in microwaves? Researchers at Cornell University have built a microchip that gets pretty close. They’re calling it a “microwave brain,” and it’s a huge step forward in how we process information.

The Secret to Speed

Think about a traditional computer processor. It’s like a person carefully following a recipe, one step at a time. However, this new microchip is different. It uses the physics of microwaves to process data streams at incredible speeds, in the tens of gigahertz. It’s a completely different way of thinking about computation.

The researchers essentially built the first true microwave neural network, an idea that was just a theory until now. According to lead author Bal Govind, this approach lets the chip handle a wide range of tasks instantly, skipping all the slow, step-by-step processes of normal computers.

According to the researchers, it is about more than just speed. It’s also about a new way of designing technology. The chip is incredibly power-efficient, using less than 200 milliwatts, a tiny fraction of what most chips need.

As Alyssa Apsel, a director at Cornell’s engineering school, says, the team “threw away a lot of conventional circuit design” to create something that behaves more like a “controlled mush of frequency behaviors.” This new approach allows it to handle complex jobs without a lot of extra hardware or power.

The team was impressed with the results. They say the chip has shown it can accurately identify different wireless signals over 88% of the time. This kind of performance, combined with its small size and low power, could lead to big changes. For instance, it could be used to improve security by detecting odd signals in wireless networks. Imagine having this kind of power in your smartwatch or phone, able to run complex tasks without needing to connect to the cloud.

While still a prototype, the researchers are excited about what’s next. They see a future where this “microwave brain” could be in many of the devices we use daily.