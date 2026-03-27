While we usually rely on GPS to get around, that system has significant blind spots. For example, it doesn’t work underwater, it struggles underground, and even tall buildings in cities can mess with the signal.

A company called SBQuantum is working on a new way to find our way around by looking at what’s happening beneath the surface. They want to “Reveal the Invisible,” whether that’s something buried underground or hidden deep in the ocean. To do this, they’re looking at the Earth’s magnetic field using a very specialized type of diamond.

A Quantum Navigation

These diamonds are “nitrogen vacancy” diamonds, which have a specific tiny flaw where a nitrogen atom sits next to an empty space in the crystal. This setup frees up a pair of electrons that are very sensitive to magnetic fields.

The team shines a green laser on these electrons, which then emit red light. By measuring that light, they can map the magnetic field in a specific spot with incredible detail. Here is how the company explains the process:

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“The introduction of the nitrogen atom frees a single pair of electrons from the diamond’s chemical structure which allows SBQuantum to derive magnetic information from their spin, the company explained. “Exciting this electron pair with a green laser, we can measure its quantum state as they interact with Earth’s magnetic field and output red light. The amount of red light allows us to map the earth’s magnetic field in that location.”

This method helps them ignore “noise,” like a car driving by, so they can focus only on the data that matters.

Navigating Autonomous Vehicles

By using these sensors, SBQuantum is building a precise map of the Earth’s magnetic quirks. This is particularly helpful for autonomous vehicles that need to know exactly where they are when GPS fails or lags.

But they aren’t stopping at ground level. The company is planning to send these sensors into space to get a global view of the magnetic field. They’ve already been tapped for the MagQuest Challenge to help redefine the world magnetic model. By combining space data with their diamond sensors, they hope to create a way to navigate anywhere on the planet without needing a satellite signal at all.