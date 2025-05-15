Listen to Article

Garmin has announced the launch of its latest high-performance smartwatches—the Forerunner® 570 and Forerunner 970—designed for serious runners and triathletes seeking advanced training and recovery tools. Featuring Garmin’s brightest AMOLED displays to date, these new models offer a range of innovative capabilities, including personalized training plans, enhanced health monitoring, smart connectivity, and extended battery life. The Forerunner 970 introduces exclusive features such as a built-in LED flashlight, premium materials, running economy metrics, and onboard mapping.

OLATHE, Kan., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Forerunner® 570 and Forerunner 970, its latest GPS running and triathlon smartwatches with advanced training tools, recovery insights, personalized workouts and more to help athletes reach their next PR. Featuring Garmin’s brightest AMOLED displays yet, the new Forerunners add a built-in speaker and microphone, Garmin Triathlon Coach training plans, an evening report and more to trusted health1, wellness and connected features. Forerunner 970 also introduces a built-in LED flashlight and new performance features – like running tolerance, running economy and step speed loss – that are backed by Garmin data scientists and sports physiologists. And athletes can do more and charge less; Forerunner 570 gets up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while Forerunner 970 offers up to 15 days.

“Created for every athlete who is out there chasing goals and passionate about their data, the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 include innovative training tools, recovery metrics and connected features to help them perform at their best. Whether you’re an elite athlete striving for your fastest time yet or a runner upping mileage to prepare for that next big race, these premium smartwatches are here for every step of your running journey.”

—Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Podium-worthy designs and features that go the distance

– Garmin’s brightest smartwatch display yet: A vivid touchscreen display and purpose-built 5-button design allow for fast, all-weather access to advanced training tools, everyday health stats and smart notifications.

– Garmin Triathlon Coach training plan: Better prepare for the next triathlon with free training plans that adapt daily and provide personalized workouts based on performance, recovery and health metrics. And, set up, customize and view a week’s worth of workouts in the Garmin Connect™ app.

– Custom multisport workouts: Create custom step-by-step multisport workouts in Garmin Connect and send them to the watch to seamlessly switch between different sport types.

– Auto lap by timing gates: When following a course during a run, cross mile or kilometer course points to trigger auto laps at that point versus using GPS-based miles or kilometers.

– Suggested finish line: When running a course loaded for a race, the watch can suggest trimming data to the finish line if an athlete forgets to hit stop.

– Projected race time predictor: View an estimated race time and pace if training continues all the way to race day.

– Built-in speaker and mic: Make and take calls from the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone. Plus, control watch functions with voice commands, or use the phone’s voice assistant to respond to text messages and more.

– Evening report: Before heading to bed, receive a report with a reminder of sleep needed plus tomorrow’s workout, weather and events.

– Skin temperature: Track skin temperature changes, which can be related to recent activity, sleep environment, potential illness and more. This also helps provide female athletes with improved period predictions and past ovulation estimates—all in Garmin Connect2.

– Breathing variations: Using Pulse Ox, athletes can better understand shifts in their breathing patterns as they sleep3.

Exclusive to Forerunner 970

– Premium materials: A rugged, scratch-resistant sapphire lens and titanium bezel withstand the harshest of environments.

– Built-in LED flashlight: Quickly control the flashlight’s brightness right from the display for greater awareness in dark environments.

– Running tolerance: Better understand the impact each run has on the body and receive a recommended weekly maximum mileage to help keep training on track.

– Running economy: Measure overall energy efficiency after several runs using the new HRM 600 heart rate monitor (sold separately).

– Step speed loss: See how much an athlete slows down when their foot hits the ground (HRM 600 required).

– ECG App4: Using sensors on the watch, the app will record the electrical signals that control how the heart beats. The app analyzes that recording to detect signs of an irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation.

What’s new in Garmin Connect

With a Forerunner 570 or Forerunner 970, athletes receive access to the following features in Garmin Connect, including Garmin Triathlon Coach training plans, custom multisport workouts and past ovulation estimates. Additionally, when athletes add a course to their event in Garmin Connect, they can now enable auto lap by timing gates, suggested finish line and projected race time predictor.

Forerunner 570

To help athletes achieve their goals, Forerunner 570 includes advanced running metrics like training status, wrist-based running power and running dynamics, acute load, training effect, performance condition, VO2 max and more. Every morning, athletes can see their training readiness score based on sleep quality, recovery and training load so they know whether it’s a good day to go hard or take it easy. Runners can also view the daily suggested workout that is made specifically for them and that adapts after every run to take into account their performance and recovery, or use Garmin Coach training plans for running, cycling and strength to train for their next event. When running outdoors, athletes can execute their race day strategy using PacePro™ – grade-adjusted pacing guidance – and train with confidence knowing that SatIQ™ technology and multi-band GPS will provide superior positioning accuracy while optimizing battery life.

Outside of a run, Forerunner 570 can track key health and wellness stats, including sleep score, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, stress, menstrual cycle, pregnancy and more to help athletes keep an eye on their health. It can also track heart rate variability (HRV) status so athletes can better understand their overall health and how their body is navigating the challenges of life and environment.

Packed with connected features, Forerunner 570 lets athletes: receive smart notifications when paired with an iPhone® or Android™ smartphone; download songs from Spotify®, Deezer or Amazon Music (premium subscription required) for phone-free listening; run with greater peace of mind with incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack5; breeze through checkout lines with Garmin Pay™ contactless payments6; and more.

Forerunner 570 is available in two sizes – 42mm and 47mm – and features an aluminum bezel and fun new colorways, like raspberry with a translucent bone/mango band, amp yellow with a translucent whitestone/turquoise band and indigo with a translucent imperial purple/indigo band.

Forerunner 970

Designed for those who are determined to break their own personal records, Forerunner 970 builds upon Forerunner 570 by adding built-in mapping. Whether running on city streets or riding through densely covered trails, Forerunner 970 includes full-color built-in mapping to help athletes stay on track. Before heading out, create or find existing courses in Garmin Connect and seamlessly sync them to the watch to get turn-by-turn directions. While exploring, enter a distance on the watch and receive suggested routes to stay on track and on time with dynamic round-trip routing.

Featuring a 47mm case size, Forerunner 970 is available in popular color options like carbon gray DLC titanium with a black/translucent whitestone band, titanium with a whitestone/translucent amp yellow band and soft gold titanium with a french gray/translucent indigo band.

Available to order on Garmin.com on May 21, Forerunner 570 has a suggested retail price of $549.99 and Forerunner 970 is $749.99. For more information, visit www.garmin.com.

