Meta is expanding its line of AI glasses, this time with the well-known brand Oakley. According to Facebook’s parent company, the Meta+Oakley glasses will “deliver a brand-new category of Performance AI glasses.”

Oakley Meta HSTN

Meta and Oakley are developing a pair of AI performance glasses that give you insights into your physical capabilities. The Oakley Meta HSTN is geared towards athletes. According to the press release, the deeper insights “help you share your biggest wins – on and off the field.”

Moreover, the launch campaign stars Team Oakley athletes World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The AI glasses combine Oakley’s design with Meta’s technology. It’s the latest AI hardware in the growing trend of smart wearables. Meta already has a partnership with Ray-Ban, which has resulted in “millions” of sales since the glasses launched.

According to the release, the Oakley Meta AI glasses include a built-in camera and open-ear headphones built into the frame. The camera captures video in Ultra HD (3K).

Meta says the new glasses include additional innovations that represent the evolution of AI glasses.

They say the glasses have more battery stamina. The release says a pair of Oakley Meta HSTN glasses can last up to 8 hours of typical use, and 19 hours on standby. This includes fast charging capabilities, up to 50% in 20 minutes.

Meta is leaning heavily into the athletic market. A user can reportedly ask Meta questions. An example the company uses is on the golf course, where you can ask your AI glasses a question such as “Hey Meta, how strong is the wind today?” Or, you can ask Meta to start recording mid-action.

The release says, “Get answers to a range of questions, whether you’re improving your game or checking the surf conditions.”

Availability

The Limited-Edition Oakley Meta HSTN will be available for preorder starting July 11 for $499 USD. The company says the rest of the collection will be released later this summer and will cost $399.

Oakley Meta HSTN will only be released in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. However, Meta states they’re working on releasing the AI glasses in Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates later this year.