From sustainable bean cultivation to AI-powered baristas, the modern coffee scene is brewing with innovation. Whether you start your day with a cup of Folgers at home or by taking a trip to your favorite chain, the latest coffee tech promises to change how you think about your daily dose of caffeine.

Pour-Over Brew Science

Earlier this year, a group of physicists released a study about scientifically perfecting the pour-over brew. According to the physicists, the fundamental factor in getting the best pour-over brew is the strength of the water jet. The team tested the process by observing laser-illuminated particles and a transparent funnel to determine the best water jets for coffee grains.

“What we recommend is making the pour height as high as possible, while still maintaining a laminar flow, where the jet doesn’t break up when it impacts the coffee grinds,” said study author Ernest Park in a statement.

Sustainable Sidewalks

In 2023, researchers at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) tested coffee concrete for the first time by using it to create a walkway. They used biochar, a solid material that’s rich in carbon made from partially combusted waste material with limited oxygen.

Researchers made a coffee biochar by heating the coffee waste at 662 degrees Fahrenheit without oxygen. This increases the life of the waste and makes it a suitable ingredient in concrete, thereby allowing production processes to conserve resources by using less concrete.

3D-Printed Starbucks

Texas welcomed the world’s first 3D-printed Starbucks earlier this year. The concrete was printed in place by a machine and secured in place using a special crane. Building coffee houses using 3D printing could significantly speed up construction timelines, reduce the amount of material waste, and allow for the use of recycled materials.

Artly: The Robot Barista

Tomorrow’s World Today reporters attended CES 2025, where they spotted this cutting-edge robot barista that uses AI and motion capture technology to create the perfect brew. The Artly Coffee barista is trained to use the same industry-leading craft coffee equipment and tools as human baristas in specialty coffee shops.

After using motion-capture technology to record the actions of award-winning baristas, the robots adapt and replay the same action by utilizing proprietary imitation learning, computer vision, robotic control, and large language models. The most recent update to Artly, in March, involved the announcement of a robotic arm upgrade, which brings the gadget’s dexterity even closer to its human barista counterparts.

Tune in to Science Channel to watch “Perfect Pour” at 10 AM EDT on Saturday, June 28th!