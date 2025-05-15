Listen to Article

General Motors (GM) wants to be the first automaker to deploy a new type of battery technology for EVs, lithium manganese rich (LMR). The company announced plans to commercialize the new batteries by 2028. Last month, GM’s competitor, Ford, announced plans to deploy the same battery cell technology. Now, the race is on.

Lithium Manganese Rich Battery Cells

GM said it has been working on the technology for a decade. LMR batteries have two major benefits: they have a long battery life and avoid voltage decay. Additionally, GM says the technology could make EVs more affordable. The automaker is collaborating with LG Energy Solution to engineer the solutions in a joint venture called Ultium Cells.

The composition of LMR cells is only 35% nickel, 65% manganese, and virtually no cobalt. A traditional chemical composition of a high-nickel battery is roughly 85% nickel, 10% manganese, and 5% cobalt.

The high percentage of manganese is important because it is cheaper and more abundant than nickel or cobalt. Additionally, LMR cells are built in a rectangular “prismatic” format instead of a soft “pouch” design used in current high-nickel packs. This makes prismatic batteries easier to stack and fit into larger vehicles.

GM’s announcement comes just a month after its major competitor, Ford, announced its work on the same LMR battery cells. The Detroit Free Press talked to an executive with Telemetry Insights, a strategic communications firm in Detroit. Sam Abuelsamid, vice president of market research at Telemetry Insights, told the outlet that the announcements from the two automakers is likely due to the “competitive environment of the industry” seeking affordable and longer-lasting EV batteries.

“It’s hard to say who will get LMR into volume production first, but GM seems perhaps more likely,” Abuelsamid told The Detroit Free Press. “They’ve already committed to 2028 with LG in one of the Ultium Cells plants and have assigned a vehicle program to use these cells.” This is about GM saying the technology is more suited for larger vehicles, such as trucks and SUVs.

GM plans to start commercial production in 2028.