Listen to Article

LLVision is ready to unveil the world’s first AR glasses purpose-built for AI-powered, real-time translation. This technology aims to prioritize fundamental human connection over entertainment or digital immersion. The company will unveil the technology in January at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

AI-Powered AR Translation Glasses

According to the company, the Leion Hey2 glasses are designed with a single objective rather than being an all-in-one entertainment hub. Its primary objective is to provide cross-language communication. This technology is a result of over a decade of research and development.

LLVision was founded in 2014 and has since built a robust technical foundation. Company leaders explained that the system has already gone through thorough testing. They claim the glasses were used in the industry’s first 100-person live field trial. During the live trial, LLVision’s CEO, Dr. Wu Fei, validated the device’s stability in high-pressure environments.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

The glasses provide a real-time visual “subtitle” for the world. Before its unveiling, the company conducted a joint research project with Erasmus University, which showcased the social implications of the technology. The project is titled “AR Smart Glasses Empowering the Hearing-Impaired.” It received the AIS Impact Award, a recognition that highlights how these AR glasses can bridge communication gaps for individuals with hearing impairments.

Furthermore, the Leion Hey2 offers a more natural way to engage in conversation. The translation appears within the user’s field of vision, eliminating the need to look at a separate device and allowing individuals to maintain eye contact while engaging in conversation.

Company leaders are optimistic about the new generation of glasses. “Leion Hey2 arrives following strong global momentum,” the company stated in a news release. “The first-generation Leion Hey has shipped more than 30,000 units globally, with users averaging 150 minutes of daily use.”

If you plan on going to CES 2026, you’ll be able to find LLVision at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, at Booth 15453, and witness the technological innovation in action.