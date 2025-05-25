5 Innovative Pool Cleaning & Maintenance Gadgets

Listen to Article

Today’s pool tech is making maintaining your backyard oasis more efficient and eco-friendly. Make a splash without the hassle this summer with these innovative pool maintenance gadgets.

This state-of-the-art pool cleaner provides up to 6 hours of pool cleaning on a single charge, including floor, wall, and water line cleaning. The smart sensing technology adapts to your pool’s unique layout and conditions, and advanced 3D S-shaped path planning technology optimizes cleaning routes. The system’s optimized flow system, turbine-grade impeller, and three brushless motors clean tough areas with high efficiency.

Monitor the temperature of your pool from anywhere with a smart pool thermometer. The Wi-Fi gateway can be paired with up to 10 sensors, allowing users to check their pool temperature from anywhere indoors and outdoors using an App. The software also records and creates graphs of the temperature data over a two-year span, which can be useful, particularly at the beginning of pool season, to predict when temperatures will begin to warm up.

To avoid that period at the beginning of summer when the pool is still too cold to swim, this sustainable pool heater is equipped with smart temperature control, which keeps the pool at a stable temperature according to your preferred settings. The built-in flow sensor automatically controls the working time of the heater through the timing setting of the water pump, which gives you temperature control without hiking up your energy bill.

For sustainable pool surface cleaning, this solar-powered robot automatically and continuously cleans the water’s surface from dust, pollen, leaves, pet hair, and other floating debris. The large fine-mesh debris basket means you can simply dock the robot, open the cover, and empty the basket without removing it from the pool. It can clean continuously for 30 hours on a single charge and can also work under rainy or cloudy conditions.

This smart monitor tests your pool water 1,000 times per week and provides personalized chemical recommendations. The accompanying app sends you alerts when chemicals need to be adjusted, and it provides precise chemical dosing recommendations customized to your pool or hot tub.