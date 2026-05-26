Ferrari just revealed their newest car, the Ferrari Luce, taking the company into an area that it has never been before. Instead of sticking only to their internal design team, they teamed up with the creative studio LoveFrom. The result is a five-seater electric hatchback with a 530km range and four electric engines.

Ferrari’s Powerful Design

Even though it looks different and runs on a 122 kWh battery, Ferrari states that it still feels like a sports car. The Luce puts out 1,050 cv, hits 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, and tops out at 310 km/h.

“We are convinced that a company demonstrates its leadership when it has the courage to dare and to take on the challenge of new technologies,” Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna explained. “The Ferrari Luce is the result of more than 60 of our new patents and lies at the heart of an ecosystem of collaborations with outstanding technology partners. We have created a car that combines unique driving emotions with extraordinary performance, driving pleasure, and comfort for the Ferraristi of today and tomorrow.”

The design features a windscreen that flows right into the bonnet, rear-hinged doors, and wipers that park on the sides instead of the middle. Engineers also cut production carbon emissions by 70 percent by using recycled aluminum alloys.

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Smart Tech Interior

The tech inside includes a new vehicle control unit that updates 200 times per second to manage how the car handles. Since electric cars are usually quiet, the company attached a sensor to the rear axle to catch the natural vibrations of the moving parts. The car then amplifies those sounds through speakers, sort of like an electric guitar.

Inside the cabin is a steering wheel made from recycled aluminum and a dashboard with Samsung OLED screens. The center console uses strong Gorilla glass, and there is even a special slot for the key that uses E ink to transfer the yellow Ferrari logo directly to the drive selector when you dock it.

“In line with the principle of technological neutrality, Ferrari Luce enables the Company to expand its portfolio in terms of design and engineering into a new and exciting field,” Ferrari’s announcement concluded.