This project could help design a roadmap for producing fuel in remote areas without requiring a massive overhaul of the power grid.

A new project in Extremadura, Spain, aims to change how clean energy is produced. H2Pro and Doral Hydrogen just signed a deal at the European Hydrogen Energy Conference to build a solar-powered hydrogen facility. This project is different from others because it is designed to run entirely off-grid.

Usually, making “green” hydrogen is difficult because standard equipment doesn’t handle the Sun’s natural ups and downs very well. Most systems need a steady stream of power, which means they often have to rely on expensive batteries or the main electric grid when the sun isn’t shining.

This project uses a different method called Decoupled Water Electrolysis (DWE). Instead of making hydrogen and oxygen at the exact same time, it separates the process. This lets the system turn on and off or slow down without getting damaged, which is ideal for following the natural rhythm of the Sun.

Blending Hydrogen and Solar

The project will start with a 5 MW electrolyzer paired with 10 MWp of solar generation. Eventually, they plan to grow that to 50 MW. For now, the hydrogen will be blended into the existing natural gas pipelines operated by Enagás. Later on, it will link up with the H2Med “backbone,” a major hydrogen pipeline planned for the region.

“From a developer’s perspective, the ability to produce Green hydrogen without relying on grid electricity is a significant breakthrough,” said Yam Efrati, CEO of Doral Hydrogen. “Systems that can operate directly on renewable power simplify project design and reduce the need for costly batteries or grid backup. This can materially improve project economics.”

How the Project Helps the Future

Skipping the grid and batteries could allow the team to make green hydrogen much more affordable. Extremadura is one of the sunniest spots in Europe, making it an ideal testing ground for this tech. If it works here, it could provide a roadmap for how to create fuel in remote areas without needing a massive overhaul of the power grid.

“This project will demonstrate how hydrogen production can be designed from the outset to operate directly on renewable energy,” said Tzahi Rodrig, CEO of H2Pro. “The ability to operate on intermittent renewable power, with endless on and off cycles and high efficiency at partial loads, is critical to unlocking lower-cost green hydrogen.”

Rodrig added, “By combining Doral Hydrogen’s renewable development expertise with our DWE technology, we aim to demonstrate a new model for economically and technically viable fully off-grid hydrogen production.”