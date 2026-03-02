We are all familiar with construction projects here on Earth. Oftentimes, these projects are long and complicated. Now, imagine what those construction sites would be like on the Moon.

Two companies, Astroport Space Technologies and Venturi Astrolab, wrapped up a field test that suggests building in space might get a lot easier soon. They successfully demoed a prototype for a lunar excavator, showing that we are moving past the “idea” phase and into actual building.

The Moon’s New Construction Equipment

Astroport makes the construction tools, and Astrolab provides the ride, a heavy-duty rover called FLEX. Think of it like a high-tech tractor that can swap out its attachments depending on the job. By combining Astroport’s autonomous tools with the FLEX rover, the teams want to create a “science-to-construction” system.

The goal is to prepare the lunar surface for big payloads, clear out landing pads to keep dust from flying everywhere when rockets land, and even build roads. It’s the kind of infrastructure scientists and astronauts claim is needed if we want more missions and experiments on the Moon.

Building the Port Before the Ship

The recent excavator test is just the beginning of a significant process. The companies are working on a whole fleet of interchangeable tools that can turn the rover into a multipurpose machine for space-based civil engineering.

“Leading with this successful excavator demo proves that our technology is no longer theoretical—it is operational,” said Sam Ximenes, CEO of Astroport. “This is the first of many implements in development that will turn Astrolab’s FLEX rover into the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of lunar construction.”

“To meet the infrastructure needs of the emerging lunar economy, we must build the ‘Port’ before the ‘Ship’ arrives,” Ximenes added. “By leveraging the FLEX platform, we are providing the Space Force, NASA, and commercial partners with a ‘Shovel-Ready’ construction capability to secure the lunar high ground.”