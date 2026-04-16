Transform your outdoor area with simple spring cleaning tasks. Enjoy a fresh, clean space just in time for the season.

Winter, snow, and ice usually leave a mess behind. Once the snow melts and the ground dries up, you’re often left with a gray, soggy yard and a patio that’s seen better days. Now is the time to get outside for some good old-fashioned spring cleaning. It’s time to clear the path for the spring and summer season.

At Tomorrow’s World Today, we love seeing how simple tools and smart tech make life easier. You don’t need a massive crew to get your home looking fresh; you just need a Saturday and a solid plan.

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Here are seven spring cleaning tips to get your outdoor space ready for the sun:

Clear the gutters. This is the least fun job, but it’s the most important. Winter storms toss sticks and sludge into your eaves. Grab a ladder and get the gunk out so spring rains don’t flood your foundation. If you hate heights, consider a telescopic gutter-cleaning wand that hooks right to your garden hose.

Rake the “ghost” leaves. You probably raked in the fall, but winter wind always finds more. Getting those old, wet leaves off the grass is vital. If they sit too long, they’ll smother your lawn and cause brown spots.

Power wash the grime away. Your driveway and sidewalk are probably covered with a layer of salt and dirt. A pressure washer is incredibly satisfying to use and makes a huge difference. If you don’t want a gas-powered beast, find an electric one that is quiet and easy to store.

Inspect your deck or patio. Check for loose boards or cracked pavers. If you have a wooden deck, look for peeling paint or sealant. A quick touch-up now prevents wood rot later in the year.

Prune the dead weight. Cut back any branches that died over the winter. This helps the plant put its energy into new growth. Just make sure you check which plants prefer spring pruning versus fall pruning so you don’t accidentally snip off this year’s blooms.

Refresh your outdoor tech. If you use smart plugs for your patio lights or have a robotic mower, give them a wipe down and check the connections. Update any apps and make sure your outdoor Wi-Fi signal is still reaching your favorite lounge chair.

Deep clean the grill. Don’t wait until the day of your first BBQ. Scrape off the charred bits from last year and check your propane levels or charcoal stash.

Spring cleaning doesn’t have to be a grueling marathon. It’s just about clearing out the old to make room for the new. Once the heavy lifting is done, you can finally sit back, grab a cold drink, and enjoy the view.