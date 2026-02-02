The pilot tests will focus on training and preparing humanoid welders for future deployment in fabrication and shipbuilding.

Robots in factories are often industrial bots bolted to the ground in an assembly line or autonomously maneuvering around the factory floor. However, a new partnership in Louisiana is moving tech into a much tougher environment. The State of Louisiana and Houston-based Persona AI signed a deal to test humanoid robots at SSE Steel Fabrication in St. Bernard Parish.

Robots on the Shop Floor

The company’s goal is to see how it handles a real-world shop floor. The busy facility has uneven ground and complex tasks. According to Persona AI, the pilot program will gather data on how humans move and work, helping these robots learn to navigate spaces designed for people rather than machines.

“This is exactly the kind of applied innovation Louisiana should be leaning into,” said Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development. “Partnerships like these will allow our small businesses to adopt new tools, modernize the way they operate and compete at a higher level.”

“As companies innovate, they’re not just growing their bottom line; they’re creating pathways to higher-skill, higher-paying careers that strengthen their workforce and expand opportunity across Louisiana,” Fleig added.

Strengthening the Workforce

Persona AI builds these robots for what they call “4D jobs,” work that is dull, dirty, dangerous, or declining. In heavy industries like shipbuilding and steel, finding enough people to do these tough jobs is getting more and more difficult. These humanoid robots are designed to use the same tools humans use, meaning companies don’t have to rebuild their entire factories to accommodate them.

The idea is to have robots take on high-risk tasks so experienced workers can move into better roles. “This collaboration allows us to explore emerging technologies where they matter most, on the shop floor, not in a lab,” said Justin Airhart, COO of SSE Steel Fabrication.

“SSE Steel has long embraced innovation in service of safety, productivity, and workforce sustainability,” Airhart added. “Supporting this pilot aligns directly with that mission.”