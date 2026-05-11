One of the biggest benefits of today’s EVs is the modern batteries, which are more efficient and offer more range.

When people think about electric vehicles, they usually think about the early days. You might remember cars that could barely go 100 miles before needing a plug, or the feeling that you were making a huge sacrifice just to be green. But things have changed.

Tomorrow’s World Today recently sat down with Cody Emmert from Toyota to talk about the misconceptions people still have about electric vehicles. It turns out, most of what we think we know is “outdated.”

Fun to Drive

One of the biggest surprises is how these cars feel on the road. Most of us love driving because it’s fun, and there’s a worry that an electric motor might feel like driving a golf cart. Emmert calls them “sleeper vehicles.” They look normal on the outside, but because electric motors produce a ton of torque right away, they have some “zip.”

Since there’s no traditional transmission to shift through gears, the power delivery is instant. It’s smooth, it’s quiet, and it’s surprisingly fast. It’s less of a compromise and more of an upgrade in how the car actually handles.

The “Full Tank” Every Morning

If you have ever considered buying an electric vehicle, a big worry that probably crossed your mind was being stranded with a dead battery. This is called “range anxiety.” However, the technology has evolve with modern batteries that are bigger and much more efficient than they were just a few years ago.

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Emmert pointed out that for most people, it’s just about a shift in mindset. Instead of stopping at a gas station once a week, you charge at home. You essentially wake up every single morning with a full tank. For the average daily commute, the capability of a modern EV is now basically the same as a gas-powered car.

The Price Gap is Gone

For a long time, the “green premium” was a dealbreaker. If you wanted an EV, you had to pay thousands more than you would for a gas car. That’s not really the case anymore. If you look at vehicles in the same category, whether it’s a sedan or an SUV, the price points have leveled out. They are now right next to each other on the lot.

Familiar Comfort

We also took a look inside the new all-electric 2027 Highlander. If you’re worried that the inside of an EV looks like a spaceship, don’t be. It feels like a well-appointed luxury car. You’ve got the large touchscreens and wireless charging you’d expect in any high-end vehicle. It’s familiar, it’s comfortable, and it’s quiet.

At the end of the day, Toyota’s “multi-pathway” strategy is about giving people choices. EVs are great for a lot of people, but they might not be for everyone yet. The goal is to make sure there’s a vehicle that fits your specific lifestyle, whether that’s electric, hybrid, or gas.

Watch “Power Ping Pong” featuring Toyota on the Science Channel on Saturday, May 16th at 10am/Eastern and on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, May 17th at 7am across all time zones.