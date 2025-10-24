Listen to Article

Amazon’s new robotic system, called ‘Blue Jay,’ is capable of performing multiple warehouse tasks at once. The system consists of a series of robotic arms suspended from a conveyor belt-like track. The arms are equipped with suction-cup devices, allowing them to grab and sort items of various sizes and shapes.

‘Blue Jay’ Robotic System

Blue Jay combines “what used to be three separate robotic stations into one streamlined workplace that can pick, sort, and consolidate in a single place,” Amazon said in a blog.

According to the company, the goal of the robot is to help employees with otherwise strenuous tasks “while creating greater efficiency in less physical space.” The technology is currently being tested at one of Amazon’s warehouses in South Carolina.

The robot is able to pick, pack, stow, and consolidate around 75% of the items stored at Amazon sites. Amazon has said that by further automating its warehouses, it could improve worker safety and reduce injuries. The firm said its goal is to “reduce physically demanding tasks, simplify decisions and open new career opportunities” for workers.

The development of the bot progressed from concept to production in just over a year, reportedly due to advancements in AI. Amazon engineers tested their designs using digital twins combined with data and real experiences from their current robot fleet.

Blue Jay joins a growing fleet of robotic machinery being deployed across Amazon’s legions of warehouses. Over the past several years, Amazon has introduced robots capable of performing various tasks, including removing items from shelves and sorting boxes. In May, it debuted “Vulcan,” a robotic system that has a sense of touch.

“Our latest innovations are great examples of how we’re using AI and robotics to create an even better experience for our employees and customers,” says Tye Brady, chief technologist for Amazon Robotics. “The goal is to make technology the most practical, the most powerful tool it can be—so that work becomes safer, smarter, and more rewarding.”