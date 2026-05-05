Banksy used Instagram to take credit for the statue, which is located at Waterloo Place in St. James.

Banksy just set up a new piece in central London with a low-loader, traffic cones, and “the sort of dudes who can set up a Metallica concert in 24 hours.”

New Banksy Installation

“How has he got a low-loader to there with all the security and put up a massive resin statue?” asked James Peak, creator of the BBC podcast series The Banksy Story.

In the dead of night, the street artist erected a statue on a plinth showing a besuited man walking with a flag covering his face. Banksy used Instagram to take credit for the statue, which is located at Waterloo Place in St. James.

The statue is located near a few other statues, including Edward VII, Florence Nightingale, and the Crimean War Memorial. It’s also close to many government buildings, foreign embassies, and private members’ clubs.

The artist posted a video to Instagram on Thursday showing the installation process. Though the artwork was likely months in the making, the installation only took one night.

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The video shows yellow traffic cones marking off the area as a large vehicle pulls up and deploys lorry-load stabilizers. Someone is seen in an orange hi-viz vest and protective goggles before the statue is loaded onto the plinth using a hook.

Banksy also had the help of his team, who are very experienced with quick installations.

“They’re the sort of dudes who can set up a Metallica concert in 24 hours: groovy folks but actually extremely organized and professional when it comes to getting things done.” Peak said.

“They’ve probably surveilled the area, worked out what happens when, gone in the early hours with a low-loader truck and they probably sited it in a few minutes, at the quietest time possible.”

Though Westminster City Council has released a positive statement about the statue, despite saying that they didn’t give permission for the installation.

A spokesperson said: “We’re excited to see Banksy’s latest sculpture in Westminster, making a striking addition to the city’s vibrant public art scene.”