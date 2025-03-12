Wild Nectar Collection Redefines Sustainable Travel. Experience travel that makes the flowers grow, focusing on sustainability and meaningful connections with Wild Nectar Collection in Portland.

Wild Nectar Collection is revolutionizing sustainable travel with its new initiative in Portland, Oregon. This approach promotes regenerative tourism by curating low-impact, immersive experiences that support conservation, cultural preservation, and local economies. Led by founder Joy Martinello, the company aims to transform travel into a force for good, earning accolades such as the Enviromic Tourism of Tomorrow Award 2025 for its positive impact on the planet and society.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As travelers seek more meaningful ways to explore, Wild Nectar Collection is leading the charge with “Travel That Makes the Flowers Grow” – a vision of travel that nurtures the planet, uplifts communities, and offers unforgettable experiences.

Travel That Makes the Flowers Grow – feed your soul, make meaningful connections & contribute to the places you visit!

Tourism has the power to connect us, but it also comes with challenges like carbon emissions, biodiversity loss, pollution, and over-tourism. Wild Nectar is redefining the way we explore, curating journeys that actively support conservation, cultural preservation, and local economies.

“The choices we make when we travel have a profound impact,” says Joy Martinello, Founder & CEO of Wild Nectar Collection. “By embracing immersive, low-impact experiences, we make travel not only sustainable, but a regenerative force.”

Sustainable Travel Made Easy

Wild Nectar’s proprietary Eco Score™ system evaluates trips based on environmental, social, and economic impact, inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). This system ensures that every journey aligns with high sustainability standards, making it effortless to travel more responsibly.

From energy-efficient polar expeditions to cultural immersions supporting local artisans, Wild Nectar’s itineraries uphold sustainability while offering unique, off-the-beaten path experiences. Travelers can embark on unforgettable adventures knowing they are helping to restore ecosystems, preserve cultural heritage, and uplift local economies.

Recognized for Sustainability Leadership

— Verification of Commitment to Sustainability from the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), the largest global network of adventure travel leaders.

— Wildlife-Friendly Certification from World Animal Protection, recognizing efforts to protect animals and promote ethical wildlife interactions.

— Enviromic Tourism of Tomorrow Award 2025, honoring Wild Nectar as a forward-thinking company making a positive impact on the planet and society.

Experiences That Bloom

The Travel That Makes the Flowers Grow ethos highlights the transformative power of travel for both travelers and destinations. Whether you’re supporting rewilding efforts in South Africa, savoring farm-to-table meals in Tuscany, or walking through wildflower-strewn valleys in Patagonia, every journey is designed to help the world flourish. With concierge-style service and over 200 carefully curated trips, Wild Nectar makes it easy to explore the world in a way that leaves it better than you found it.

Join the Movement

As the travel landscape evolves, Wild Nectar is setting the gold standard for responsible exploration. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and transparency, the company invites travelers to embark on journeys that make a lasting positive impact – one trip at a time.

Wild Nectar Collection is a US-based, woman-owned online travel retailer specializing in sustainable, luxury adventures. Headquartered in Portland, OR, Wild Nectar offers curated trips that prioritize environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and personal enrichment. Through its proprietary Eco Score™ and a commitment to responsible travel, Wild Nectar empowers travelers to explore the world while making a positive impact.

