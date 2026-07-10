If you’re looking to see some landscape tricks on your mind, head to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. This location contains a massive stretch of white land, measuring 30,000 acres, near the border with Nevada.

During the dry months of the year, the salt flats resemble a frozen lake of white crust. However, under the right conditions, this spot becomes the largest natural mirror on Earth. It attracts numerous photographers and filmmakers who come to capture the surreal visuals that the salt flats provide.

The Remains Of An Ancient Lake

The salt in these salt flats comes from Lake Bonneville, which existed thousands of years ago in what is now Utah. As the planet’s climate changed, the lake dried up, but the minerals remained. Over time, these minerals crystallized into salt crusts. In the middle of the salt flats, the salt crust reaches a thickness of five feet. This salt crust is the dried-up bottom of the ancient lake. The salt layers are primarily composed of sodium chloride, the same substance used in salt shakers in kitchens around the world.

How The Mirror Effect Works

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The salt flats are home to a unique phenomenon that occurs during the winter or right after a rainstorm. Because the salt flats are completely flat and composed of densely packed salt crystals, rainwater does not penetrate them. Instead, the water pools on the surface of the salt flats. The water’s reflection of the sunlight creates a perfect reflection of the sky. From these salt flats, the horizon disappears. Depending on the weather, salt flats can create the illusion of standing on water or floating in the clouds.

Pushing The Limits Of Speed

Beyond being a visually stunning spot, the salt flats are also famous for a unique feat of engineering. Because the salt flats are completely devoid of vegetation, rocks, or hills, they are the perfect place to test the limits of land vehicle speed. Since 1914, speed records have been set on these salt flats by various racers from around the world. The vehicles that race on the salt flats resemble more rocket ships than land vehicles. Some of the fastest land vehicles have broken the 600-mile-per-hour speed mark. Thus, this unique location provides a perfect spot to showcase humankind’s innovations in engineering and design.