Listen to Article

The 2026 Winter Olympics, officially Milano Cortina, aren’t just about the sports. The games are taking place in some of the most stunning landscapes on Earth. Of course, the Olympics are a sporting spectacle, but the natural beauty surrounding them is a visual treat.

The venues are spread across several Italian regions, from Milano to Cortina d’Ampezzo, which offer a wide range of scenery, from geological wonders to high-altitude lakes.

Here is a look at the natural beauty surrounding four key territories.

Anterselva/Antholz

Anterselva sits high up at 1,642 meters and is defined by the Antholzer See, a massive mountain lake right at the foot of the Staller Saddle. It’s not just a pretty backdrop, though. The valley is surrounded by the Rieserferner-Ahrn Nature Park, which holds the record for the highest number of glaciers in the area.

The local community prides itself on “living in harmony with nature amid the mountains.” It’s a spot where history and geography meet, creating what they call “a valley whose heart beats for biathlon.”

Cortina d’Ampezzo

Then there is the “Queen of the Dolomites.” Cortina d’Ampezzo is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and for good reason. Its most notable landmark is the white bell tower, El Ciampanin. When you see this structure, you know you’ve arrived. The town is surrounded by massive peaks like the Becco di Mezzodì and Cinque Torri.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

However, its most stunning views happen at sunset. The locals call it “enrosadira,” which is a phenomenon where the Sun turns the rock faces into shades of orange, red, and violet. It’s a “perfect alchemy between sun and rock” that has attracted everyone from movie stars to mountaineers for decades.

Predazzo

Predazzo offers a unique natural history. Located in the Val di Fiemme, this area is the gateway to the Paneveggio Pale di San Martino Nature Park. This park is famous for its Norway spruce trees, which are used to make musical instruments.

The geology here is so distinct that experts call the Latemar Group mountain range a “book” that illustrates different geological eras. It’s a place that is “seamlessly combining the surrounding nature with local culture,” serving as the beating heart of sports in the valley.

Livigno

Finally, we have Livigno, often called “Italy’s Little Tibet.” It sits at 1,816 meters in the Rhaetian Alps, right near the Swiss border. It’s a high-altitude gem known for its deep snow and long ski seasons that stretch from November to May.

The town is surrounded by high peaks and offers over 100km of slopes. For this small community, hosting the Games is “a dream come true.” It’s a place that was already famous for its natural beauty, and now it’s ready to show that off to the rest of the world.

While this is a small list of the beautiful territories, the upcoming Winter Olympics span across eight territories.