If you don’t have a New Year’s resolution, it’s the perfect opportunity to make it a goal to reconnect with nature.

New Year’s resolutions are a popular way to make a positive change in your life. It can be something simple or something that challenges you. However, some people may not make one because they simply can’t think of something to do. An easy resolution is reconnecting with nature.

Reconnecting with nature is as easy as falling out of touch with it. The beauty of nature is that it is everywhere. Even something as simple as taking a moment to look out your window can be a step in the right direction.

Viewing Nature

During the winter, it’s common to wrap up in a blanket and turn on your favorite TV show. While there is nothing wrong with this, nature sometimes takes the back seat during the cold months. Taking a “nature break” from the comfort of your own home is a simple solution. If you work from home, prioritize setting up your workspace near a window and taking a peek outside during breaks. It’s a great opportunity to observe various bird species or identify different trees and flora in your own yard.

Additionally, studies have shown that simply looking at images of nature settings or looking out the window positively impacts your mood and stress levels.

Indoor Life

First, if you don’t have any plants or greenery inside your home, that’s a good place to start. Bringing the outside in could have the same positive impact as going out into nature. If you do have plants or flowers in the home, take a few moments out of your day to inspect them further and connect yourself with that plant.

It’s important to be mindful of the natural things inside your home, especially during the winter when going outside is less than ideal.

Take a Hike

Once spring arrives, take advantage of those lovely days. Hiking is a significant way to reconnect with nature. If you’re not an experienced hiker, that is okay because even a local trail or a local park is perfect for a quick hike in a natural setting. While hiking, take your time and carefully explore your surroundings.

Take a moment to inspect a new plant, or try to identify a flower that you may not recognize. Bird watching is a popular choice as well; you don’t even have to be an experienced watcher to appreciate it. There are hundreds of species in any given environment. Be curious, find one that you may not be familiar with, and get to know it.

These are just a few examples of how you can reconnect with nature in 2026. Again, it’s all around us at any given moment, so be creative and explore the outdoors, even if it’s just your own yard.