How should you prepare your home and family for a natural disaster?

You never know when a natural disaster could strike, but there are ways to prepare your home and family to handle the situation to the best of their ability. Here are some tips to help you understand potential risks, develop a family plan, and expertly handle emergency procedures.

Build a Disaster Kit

Begin preparing for a natural disaster by preparing a disaster kit with essentials like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and a first-aid kit. For water, ensure you allocate one gallon of water per person per day for several days for hydration and sanitation. Additional supplies like a dust mask could help to filter contaminated air, and plastic sheeting, scissors, and duct tape could be used to help shelter in place. Verify that the kit is stored in an easily accessible location, such as a closet or pantry.

Create an Emergency Plan

To create an emergency plan, begin by identifying which natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, wildfires, and hurricanes, have the highest potential to occur in your area and plan accordingly. Once you have a plan catered to your area’s most common threats, build an evacuation plan and practice regularly.

Rehearse the process of shut-off procedures (such as water, gas, or electricity) and basic first aid. Ensure you identify safe destinations and plan multiple evacuation routes, including an agreed-upon meeting point outside of your home in case family members become separated. Also, include your furry friend in your plans, making sure you’re prepared with a supply of food, water, and any necessary medications.

Prepare Emergency Procedures

Prepare your home for a natural disaster by taking a walk-through to see whether there are potential hazards, such as securing windows and doors or reinforcing the roof. Make certain that any important documents or valuables are kept in a secure, waterproof location that’s easily accessible in the case of a quick evacuation. It’s worth considering having your family members take a CPR or first aid course to ensure you’re prepared to help each other.

Stay Informed & Ready

Signing up for emergency alerts for severe weather will allow you to get quick updates about anything concerning directly from local authorities and weather services. Stay up-to-date with news channels and weather apps that have disaster-related coverage. And ensure you’re prepared with insurance and connect with professionals like Servpro, which provides 24/7 disaster-recovery services.

