If you’ve ever planned a trip to a National Park, you may have used AllTrails to figure out which path to take. Now, that process is getting a bit more official. AllTrails just announced it is the new “Official Outdoor Exploration Partner” for Western National Parks (WNP).

WNP is a nonprofit that works with over 70 different National Park sites across the West. They aren’t the government, but they support the National Park Service by handling education, storytelling, and community programs. If you’ve ever bought a book or a map at a park visitor center, there’s a good chance WNP helped get it there.

Typically, trail applications provide maps and user reviews. This partnership aims to enhance the hiking experience by offering additional contextual information. AllTrails will sponsor the hiking and outdoor sections of the new WNP website.

In addition to standard trail maps, users will have access to the following features:

Curated lists : Trail suggestions that match specific travel itineraries.

: Trail suggestions that match specific travel itineraries. Better stories : Information about the Indigenous history and the specific plants or animals you might see in that area.

: Information about the Indigenous history and the specific plants or animals you might see in that area. Family-friendly options: Specific picks for people who aren’t looking to climb a mountain but still want a nice view.

The primary objective is to increase accessibility to these parks. Large parks such as Zion or Yellowstone can be overwhelming for visitors unfamiliar with the area. Integrating AllTrails’ data with WNP’s historical expertise enables visitors to make informed decisions prior to beginning their excursions.

They are also looking at trail stewardship. This means using data to understand which trails are getting too much foot traffic and how to keep the land healthy. It’s a way to make sure these places stay in good shape for the next person who visits.

Over the next few months, you’ll start seeing these changes on the WNP website and the AllTrails app. They’re even planning some trail-themed events and giveaways for AllTrails Plus memberships, which let you download maps for when you inevitably lose cell service in the woods.

If you’re planning a trip out West for a little rest and inspiration, it’s worth checking out the new guides. You might find a spot you didn’t even know existed.

