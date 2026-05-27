California Resources Corporation (CRC) recently started injecting carbon dioxide into its new Carbon TerraVault I (CTV I) facility at the Elk Hills Field. This is California’s very first operational carbon capture and storage project. Instead of letting CO2 escape into the air, the project takes gas from a local plant and pumps it more than a mile underground into an old, empty oil and gas reservoir.

Turning Old Fields Into Carbon Solutions

The facility uses existing infrastructure to store the greenhouse gas permanently. One of its reservoirs, called 26R, can hold up to 1.46 million metric tons of CO2 every year when it hits full capacity. This is comparable to taking about 350,000 cars off the road.

“First injection at CTV I demonstrates that California can lead on climate solutions that are practical, scalable and cost-effective,” said CRC President and CEO Francisco Leon. “This project reflects years of technical work, rigorous regulatory review, and collaboration with state and federal agencies to deliver real emissions reductions while strengthening California’s energy resilience.”

Governor Gavin Newsom noted that the project shows how innovation can create a cleaner future and bring good jobs to local communities.

“The Golden State is building the full suite of tools needed to meet our climate goals, and Carbon TerraVault I is proof that innovation and ambition are the California way,” Newsom said. “This first-of-its-kind project in Kern County will permanently store carbon pollution underground for the first time in California’s history.”

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The Project’s Future

This project is a joint venture between CRC and Brookfield and the first in the state to get final Class VI permits from the U.S. EPA.

“Carbon capture, utilization, and storage is a critical piece of California’s climate solutions puzzle and an important tool we’re counting on to help achieve carbon neutrality,” said California Air Resources Board Chair Lauren Sanchez. “Reaching our climate goals requires both reducing and sequestering emissions, and this milestone demonstrates how we’re moving every viable solution forward to get there.”

CRC has already applied for permits for eight more storage reservoirs. If approved, they could store another 352 million metric tons of CO2 across the state.

“The first CO2 injection at CTV I marks an exciting milestone for carbon management in California,” said Craig Frenette, Senior Vice President at Brookfield. “It represents the start of a scalable new chapter for climate solutions, with significant opportunity for growth for CTV. We’re proud to be part of a project helping lay the foundation for long-term impact.”

On top of the tech, the company is committing over $1 million to support local communities in Kern County, and they are setting up a local advisory council later this year to determine where that money can help the most.