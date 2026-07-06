Rolls-Royce is doubling the size of its Derby submarine plant to build nuclear reactors for the UK and Australian navies.

Rolls-Royce Submarines just started dirt work on a major expansion. They are doubling the size of their Raynesway site in Derby. It is a massive project that will add over 1 million square feet (100,000 square meters) of new manufacturing and office space.

Breaking Ground on the Reactor Facility

The UK and Australian Royal Navies need more submarines, but to satisfy the demand, Rolls-Royce must scale up production. It designs and builds the nuclear reactors that power the entire Royal Navy fleet. Thanks to the AUKUS partnership announced back in June 2023, they will also build the reactors for the new Australian attack submarines.

To officially kick things off, Minister of State for Defense Lord Coaker, Rolls-Royce Submarines President Abi Clayton, and Commodore Alistair Moody dug the first ground together.

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This expansion brings a lot of work to the area. The company plans to hire 1,170 new skilled workers, mostly in manufacturing and engineering.

“Breaking ground is a significant step forward in the critical growth of our business,” Abi Clayton, President of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said. “This expansion will more than double the size of our manufacturing facility, strengthening our capability and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the Defense Nuclear Enterprise.”

Bringing in New Talent

Rolls-Royce already has some strong local talent in the pipeline. While on site, Lord Coaker met with their nuclear welding apprentices. These trainees recently took first, second, third, and fourth place in the regional heats for SkillWeld, a national welding competition.

Right now, Rolls-Royce Submarines employs over 5,500 people. They support the existing Astute and Dreadnought boat builds, and they run an Operations Centre in Derby. They also send technical support to naval bases in Devonport, Faslane, and Barrow-in-Furness, and have specialists in Glasgow, Cardiff, and Thurso.