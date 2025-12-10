Listen to Article

Rolls-Royce Submarines announced the formation of an alliance of nuclear industry leaders, signing a contract worth £400 million (approximately $ 530 million), in one of the largest single supply chain contracts in the history of Rolls-Royce Submarines.

The primary goal of the Capability Assured Strategic Partnership (CASP) alliance is to boost collaboration among UK-based businesses to better support the UK Royal Navy’s submarine program and the wider Defence Nuclear Enterprise. Rolls-Royce has worked with all three partners for over 20 years. Rolls-Royce states that it is “uniquely placed to support its future growth ambitions in advanced nuclear technologies.”

While Rolls-Royce has worked with the three partnering companies for over two decades, it has been the only private company to manage reactor design, manufacture, and decommission for the UK Royal Navy for over 65 years. To do this, Rolls-Royce currently employs over 5,000 people to design, manufacture, and support the pressurized water reactors that power the Royal Navy’s submarines.

Boosting the Nuclear Industry

There is a growing demand from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) for Rolls-Royce to accelerate production. This long-term commitment will merge collective engineering capabilities, nuclear expertise, and professional services to help Rolls-Royce meet the demand. The MoD’s increased demand stems partly from the AUKUS agreement. Per the agreement, Rolls-Royce Submarines is required to provide all the nuclear reactor plants for the new attack submarines.

As a response to the commitments, Rolls-Royce plans to expand significantly. According to the company, it intends to double the footprint of its site in Derby. The facility’s expansion will include new manufacturing and offices. Additionally, it aims to expand the workforce by creating over 1,000 skilled roles, including those in manufacturing and engineering.

“We are in a nuclear renaissance across the UK, and demand for this expert capability is growing all the time,” said Chris Walker, Supply Chain Director at Rolls-Royce Submarines. “The intent behind this strategic alliance is to harness the collective capabilities of each party to successfully deliver complex nuclear programs and explore advanced nuclear technologies.”