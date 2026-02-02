The expansion includes a distribution center in Indiana and an excavator factory in North Carolina.

Listen to Article

John Deere is doubling down on its roots in the United States with plans to open two major new facilities. Within the next year, the company will launch a massive distribution center in Indiana and a new excavator factory in North Carolina.

The move is part of a much larger plan. John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere, noted that the company intends to invest $20 billion into U.S. manufacturing over the next decade.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“Our investment in these new facilities underscores John Deere’s dedication to strengthening the backbone of American industry and supporting local economies,” May said. “We believe in building America, and these projects represent our intent to continue driving innovation and job creation in the United States.”