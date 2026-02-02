John Deere is doubling down on its roots in the United States with plans to open two major new facilities. Within the next year, the company will launch a massive distribution center in Indiana and a new excavator factory in North Carolina.
The move is part of a much larger plan. John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere, noted that the company intends to invest $20 billion into U.S. manufacturing over the next decade.
“Our investment in these new facilities underscores John Deere’s dedication to strengthening the backbone of American industry and supporting local economies,” May said. “We believe in building America, and these projects represent our intent to continue driving innovation and job creation in the United States.”
John Deere Boosts Parts and Parts Delivery
The first project is a distribution center near Hebron, Indiana. The goal here is to get parts to customers faster. By placing the center in a central location, the company can streamline how it ships equipment and spare parts across the country.
This new hub is expected to create about 150 jobs. While this is a big expansion, the company isn’t leaving its old roots behind. Instead, the primary distribution center in Milan, Illinois, which has been around since 1973, will keep right on running.
Denver Caldwell, vice president of Aftermarket and Customer Support, said the facility is about meeting high expectations for product support. “Indiana’s strong workforce and central location make it an ideal choice for expansion,” Caldwell added.
Bringing Production to the U.S.
The second project is a $70 million factory in Kernersville, North Carolina. This plant is particularly interesting because it will take over the production of future excavators that used to be built in Japan.
By moving this work to the U.S., John Deere hopes to meet rising demand for construction equipment more efficiently. The factory will also add another 150 jobs to the local area.
“We are excited to bring this new facility to our Kernersville campus and to be part of the region’s thriving manufacturing community,” said Ryan Campbell, president of Worldwide Construction and Forestry.
Between the two sites, the company is looking to hire hundreds of new workers.