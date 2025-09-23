The scientists developed the detector using the same materials that could advance solar energy.

Scientists from Northwestern University and Soochow University made a breakthrough in nuclear medicine technology that could transform the industry. They developed the first perovskite-based detector that they say is capable of capturing individual gamma rays for SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) imaging.

The scientists believe the technology could make medical scans sharper, faster, safer, and significantly more affordable. In addition, it could potentially broaden access to high-quality diagnostics.

A New Era for Nuclear Imaging

Nuclear medicine scans function like an “invisible camera” to check a patient’s organs. SPECT imaging is an example. According to researchers, a tiny radiotracer is injected into a patient and emits gamma rays that pass through the body to a detector. They say each ray is like a pixel of light. A computer uses that to construct a 3D image.

The new detector leverages the material used to improve solar energy, called perovskite crystals.

“Now, they are poised to do the same for nuclear medicine,” said Northwestern’s Mercouri Kanatzidis, the study’s senior author. “This is the first clear proof that perovskite detectors can produce the kind of sharp, reliable images that doctors need to provide the best care for their patients.”

Record-Breaking Clarity and Performance

Kanatzidis and co-corresponding author Yihui He led the team of scientists. After a decade of research, the team created a pixelated sensor from perovskite crystals. They say the technology’s design resembles a smartphone camera’s capabilities and delivers clarity and stability.

Their prototype detector achieved a record-breaking resolution. According to the researchers, it successfully differentiated between gamma rays with the best resolution to date. Additionally, it captured faint signals from a common radiotracer and produced crisp images distinguishing radioactive sources a few millimeters apart.

According to the scientists, the detectors’ increased sensitivity could lead to shorter scan times and lower radiation doses for patients. Furthermore, perovskites offer a much more affordable alternative because they are easier to grow and require simpler components without sacrificing quality than current detectors.

Actinia Inc., a Northwestern spinout company, is working to commercialize this technology. Their goal is to bring this advanced imaging to hospitals everywhere.