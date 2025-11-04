Listen to Article

LabConnect is a leading global central laboratory solutions partner, uniquely positioned to accelerate clinical trials worldwide by managing the complex logistics, sample processing, and data integration across its vast, lab-agnostic global network.

Charles Castano, LabConnect’s Chief Technology Officer, helps us understand the technology driving this efficiency. Charles explains how LabConnect’s model operates like an “Uber” for clinical trials, how digital platforms are simplifying study set-up, and how next-generation tracking solutions like SampleGISTICS™ are providing the real-time insights crucial for faster, more diverse, and globally efficient clinical research.

The Technology Behind the Lab-Agnostic Model

TWT: How does LabConnect’s model—not owning labs but acting as an “Uber”—immediately accelerate the start of a clinical trial?

Charles: This model delivers ability to work with any client sponsors, any collection sites, key lab partners, and key logistics carriers. We are global and have facilities near our key lab partners in Johnson City, Cleveland, Miami, Swalmen, Cologne, Melbourne and more to come soon. On technology, we have LIMSConnect and Universal LabConnector that allows us to receive and harmonize test results from any lab partner.

This means we can collect samples from patients around the world and move those to labs for testing and data processing – but we are lab agnostic, in that we don’t own any of the labs doing the work. This allows us to work with labs anywhere in the world to expedite testing and processing with a lab that meets each trial’s unique needs.



TWT: Can you describe how your electronic testing menu provides access to validated tests globally while simplifying clinical trial design?

Charles: LabConnect provides instant access to 32,000+ validated assays with a new technology platform designed to eliminate bottlenecks and accelerate successful outcomes. Our team can use this platform to quickly reference where tests are available, allowing clients to make faster decisions in designing their studies.

Having instant access to this global test menu allows pharma, biotech, and CRO companies to make quicker, smarter decisions that ultimately advance clinical trials around the world.

TWT: Beyond basic tracking, how does SampleGISTICS™ provide the crucial real-time insight needed for immediate intervention that was previously missing in the clinical trial process?

Charles: SampleGISTICS 1.0 allows us to gather de-identified sample collection info (collection data/time, etc.) and input information into our systems within 24-48 hours. With SampleGISTICS 2.0 with Hawkeye Technology, we will now be able to gather and record critical information like collection date stamp and time, and logistics information instantaneously through a mobile app.



TWT: Once a time-sensitive sample reaches the lab dock, what proprietary technologies ensure its rapid identification, labeling, and smooth entry into the testing chain?

Charles: With SampleGISTICS 2.0 with Hawkeye Technology, the courier integration we have with our key logistics partners allows us to determine when a sample has arrived at a partner lab for testing. At the same time, our LabConnect Universal LabConnector allows us to receive test results in any format from our key lab partners.



TWT: How does your decentralized network support the FDA’s push for greater geographic and demographic diversity in clinical trials?

Charles: LabConnect has facilities in every region – USA (Johnson City, TN; Cleveland, OH), Latin America (Miami, FL); Europe (Swalmen, Netherlands; Cologne, Germany); Australia & Asia Pacific (Melbourne and Australia). We can support the global needs of client sponsors in ensuring greater representation of clinical studies at a local and global level.



TWT: How does LabConnect’s integration strategy and technology approach cut down the months-long bottlenecks typically associated with data collection, cleaning, and analysis?

Charles: LabConnect’s Universal LabConnector allows us to receive lab test results in whatever format from our key lab partners worldwide. Our LIS (Laboratory Information Systems) team also processes the data results and provides them on time and in right format with less than 1% error rate.

