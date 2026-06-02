Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and is on track to become the second.

At this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, researchers shared full data from Revolution Medicines’ Phase 3 RASolute 302 trial. The trial tested a new drug called daraxonrasib on patients with advanced pancreatic cancer who had already tried other treatments.

The results were promising as the drug doubled overall survival and progression-free survival, and tripled the response rate compared to standard chemotherapy. Additionally, patients reported less pain and a better quality of life. However, doctors noted that managing side effects like rash and mouth sores will be important.

Anna Berkenblit, M.D., MMSc, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), witnessed the announcement firsthand and noted that the data brought tears to her eyes during a standing ovation from thousands of colleagues.

“The results presented by Dr. Brian Wolpin at ASCO for daraxonrasib were jaw-dropping and represent the most significant advance we have ever seen in pancreatic cancer,” Dr. Berkenblit said. “For a disease that has long been marked by limited treatment options and often devastating outcomes, seeing a therapy double overall survival and progression-free survival and triple the response rate compared with standard of care chemotherapy in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer is unprecedented.”

Quickly Approving the Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

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While the drug is not fully approved yet, it is moving quickly through the process. The FDA recently selected daraxonrasib for the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher pilot program to speed up the review process. Patients can currently access the drug through an Expanded Access Program while they wait for full approval.

Since resistance to treatment can develop, researchers are already studying drug combinations to overcome these challenges. They are also excited about the potential to use these types of inhibitors in earlier stages of treatment.

For patients looking for immediate options, PanCAN case managers are available to help with resources, biomarker testing, and personalized clinical trial searches.