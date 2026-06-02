Greece is famous for its islands, shipping history, and sunny weather, making it an almost perfect for for a floating nuclear power plant.

The Deon Policy Institute published a new report looking into this idea. They used Greece as a case study to see how floating nuclear power could fit into a European country’s economy, laws, and society. The report is based on research by CORE POWER, Athlos Energy, and the American Bureau of Shipping.

Historically, Greece has stayed away from nuclear energy. However, the country’s Prime Minister recently announced that they are ready to explore it. New technologies like Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are making the option a lot more attractive. These smaller reactors have better safety features, cost less, and are quicker to build than old-school nuclear plants.

Floating Nuclear Power Plants Make Sense in Greece

For Greece, putting a nuclear power plant on the water is fitting. For example, the country has a huge maritime industry, plenty of ports, and active shipyards. Plus, it has dozens of inhabited islands that need reliable electricity and fresh water from desalination.

Right now, the Greek energy market deals with high electricity costs and relies heavily on imported fossil fuels. They need a steady, predictable source of clean power to hit their climate goals. It’s not just Greece either, many other European countries are facing the exact same issues.

The report points out that Greece does not actually have any laws or regulations for nuclear energy or floating plants yet. This is a common gap across Europe. The good news is that the researchers found no major technical or physical barriers.

Another hurdle is public opinion. Public acceptance of nuclear energy is low in Greece. However, people seem to view floating plants more positively than traditional ones on land. The report suggests that educating the public and building up a local workforce will be key next steps.