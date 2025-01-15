Weather is a major factor for extreme sports enthusiasts, especially if you live in an area with all four seasons. For example, snowboarding in Pennsylvania is great in the winter but not so much in the summer. Maybe you love surfing but live in the Midwest. Skateboarding is also limited during different seasons. However, what if those sports could be brought indoors? That’s the goal of the startup Boardrop and its new smart board.

Smart Board

Boardrop is using technology to connect the gaming and outdoor sports worlds. The smart board is all-in-one but has separate accessories, such as a snowboard attachment and a skateboard attachment representing wheels. You can also shred it with the core board. The company had the smart board on display at CES 2025.

The company says the smart board is for everyone, from beginners to more advanced riders. Using smart board technology, novice riders can evolve their skills in their homes without fearing hitting the slopes. Additionally, it allows advanced riders to train and challenge themselves while making it fun.

Training With AI

The smart board’s smartphone app goes beyond your television. The AI-powered app uses the rider’s age, weight, and height to personalize training programs. With customized AI guidance, the app shows how much time a user should practice and what moves need a little more work. In addition, the app monitors your journey through the mountains, the waves, and the skate parks and tracks your tricks. Using the power of AI, you can watch your skills and health progress the more you use it.

If you’re worried about the durability of the smart board, the company says it’s designed for people who “play with passion.” They said, “Jump up and down, perform flips and tricks, and push it to the max.”

The core board is listed at $398, but the price varies based on which attachment you purchase.