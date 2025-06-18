Listen to Article

Pluto Health, a leader in digitally enabled care coordination, has partnered with KinCapsule, a digital storytelling platform, to support healthy aging. The collaboration combines Pluto Health’s proactive care coordination, which connects older adults to preventive services and clinical trials, with KinCapsule’s platform for preserving life stories and fostering intergenerational connections.

DURHAM, N.C., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pluto Health, a leader in digitally enabled care coordination, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with KinCapsule, a pioneering digital storytelling & intergenerational connection platform for the aging population. This collaboration helps address needs by expanding care coordination to include personal life experiences and legacy to see the whole picture. As the aging population grows, so does the need for holistic, person-centered care that addresses both clinical and social determinants of health. Pluto Health proactively supports individuals’ health needs, especially those in disparate communities, ensuring they receive the care and resources they need to thrive.

KinCapsule complements this mission by offering a secure, digital space for individuals to create, capture and share their life stories, values, and personal experiences. This storytelling platform helps preserve legacy and identity and drives meaningful connection—key components of emotional and social well-being—as people age. And with exciting healthcare use-cases, right around the corner, that will connect caregivers, families and patients/clients and that puts storytelling at the center of person-focused care, the future of this partnership is even more exciting.

Pluto Health’s partnership with Kincapsule brings new meaning to protecting what matters most — our health and our legacy. As Kincapsule empowers individuals to preserve their stories and secure their families’ futures, Pluto expands that protection to personal health by helping older adults uncover care gaps, access preventive services, and connect to life-changing clinical trials. Together, we’re making it easier for families to not just preserve memories, but also extend healthy, meaningful lives. This partnership showcases a powerful trend: using technology to honor the past while proactively safeguarding the future of healthcare for aging populations.”This partnership reflects our shared vision of caring for the whole person over time and staying with them for the long run,” said Joy Bhosai, CEO and Founder of Pluto Health. “By combining preventive care and care coordination with the power of storytelling, we’re offering a unique value to our populations—one that honors individual histories while ensuring access to the right care at the right time.”

Together, Pluto Health and KinCapsule will provide users with an integrated experience: seamless care coordination through Pluto Health, and meaningful legacy building through KinCapsule. This unique approach not only addresses physical and mental health needs, but also supports the deep social connection and sense of purpose that are essential to healthy aging.

“At KinCapsule, we believe that a person’s life story is as vital as their health history. Our partnership with Pluto Health creates a powerful synergy—merging legacy and health data to provide deeper, more human-centered care. Together, we’re unlocking new possibilities for individuals and families to preserve meaning, access insights, and shape their futures with dignity and connection. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey.” — Daniel Findlay, Founder & CEO, KinCapsule.

