Nuclear fusion could potentially offer limitless power. There is an ongoing, global race to develop a commercial nuclear fusion power plant. Helion Energy is expected to be the first to deliver fusion-generated electricity to the grid.

A historic deal with Microsoft backs the new chapter in clean energy. Washington state-based Helion Energy broke ground on the world’s first nuclear fusion power plant in early August. If all goes to plan, the energy company anticipates offering virtually limitless power to the grid by 2028.

What is Nuclear Fusion?

Fusion energy is the power generated from two merging atomic nuclei that form a single, heavier nucleus. This process releases an immense amount of energy. For example, the same reaction fuels the Sun and stars. Fusion is fundamentally different than nuclear fission, the standard process of nuclear energy generation. Fission splits atoms and produces long-lived radioactive waste.

In contrast, fusion creates minimal short-term waste with no meltdown risks. Nuclear fusion’s fuel sources, isotopes of hydrogen, are abundant and commonly found in seawater and lithium. The plentiful resources offer a nearly inexhaustible supply of clean energy. Ultimately, fusion energy’s promise lies within its potential to provide safe, carbon-free, and high-output power with minimal environmental impact.

Achieving Nuclear Fusion

Creating the same energy that fuels the Sun on Earth is one of the most scientifically challenging feats scientists could achieve. To succeed, reactors must recreate the conditions of a star’s core, including the extreme temperatures well over 100 million degrees Celsius. Ultimately, Helion’s goal is to produce grid-scale electricity. The company’s Orion plant is a big step in its journey.

Construction of the plant is now underway and aims to deliver electricity to Microsoft by 2028. The deadline originates from a 2023 power purchase agreement (PPA). This is the first-ever contract to buy electricity from a fusion power plant.

Rapid prototyping is the foundation of Helion’s development model. The company has developed six generations of fusion machines. According to Helion, the seventh generation, Polaris, is expected to generate usable electricity. If Helion’s fusion plant is successful, supplying electricity to tech giants is only the beginning.

This could prove fusion’s long-promised potential.