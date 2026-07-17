Building a nuclear reactor usually takes a decade of heavy construction. Hadron Energy, however, wants to simplify that by building smaller reactors in factories and shipping them straight to where they are needed.

The company recently released a new video called “Powering What’s Next.” The footage shows how their 10-megawatt Halo Micro-Modular Reactor, or MMR, can provide steady, clean power as global energy demands rise. Instead of dealing with the limits of weather-dependent renewables or massive traditional power plants, Hadron plans to mass-produce these smaller units. The goal is to start commercial deployment by 2032.

Factory-Built Reactors

By using centralized manufacturing, Hadron can build these reactors as repeatable, precision products. Once finished, they ship them directly to the site. This skips the endless on-site construction projects that usually plague the nuclear industry.

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Even though the design is small, it uses light-water reactor technology. This is important because all 94 commercial nuclear plants operating in the U.S. today use light-water systems. Because of this track record, Hadron expects a predictable licensing path with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Powering Data Centers and Factories

These small reactors are designed to cluster multiple units together to power energy-hungry AI data centers, heavy industries, or military bases. Beyond electricity, the Halo MMR also creates process heat up to 300°C( 572°F ), which can help run paper mills, chemical processing, and desalination plants. The reactors are designed to last for 60 years and feature a simple decommissioning and replacement process.

“Our world requires new energy solutions to meet unprecedented power demand. We believe that distributed power, like the Halo microreactor, will be a key enabler for future generations,” said Sam Gibson, Hadron Energy Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The vast majority of military installations require less than 20MWe which represents the perfect deployment opportunity for Hadron. With this video, we are displaying Hadron’s vision about how our light-water reactor technology aims to deliver safe, predictable, and clean energy without the full-scale complexities of traditional on-site assembly.”