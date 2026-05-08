The demand for electricity is growing as AI continues to grow and uses a lot of power. To address this, Blue Energy and GE Vernova are teaming up to build a new power plant in Texas.

“Combining our industry-leading HA gas turbines with the BWRX-300, the only small modular nuclear reactor under construction in the Western world today, provides an effective solution aimed to meet the demands of rapid AI expansion in the United States while decreasing time to power,” said Eric Gray, CEO, GE Vernova’s Power Segment.

Building Nuclear Plants Faster and Cheaper

The companies plan to build parts at factories and ship them on barges to save money and speed things up.

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Blue Energy could start early site work in Texas in 2026. In 2027, they will ask for a construction permit. Gas turbines will provide about 1 gigawatt of power by 2030. By 2032, the nuclear part will take over, producing 1.5 gigawatts of power for a nearby data center campus. The team wants to cut years off the normal timeline and get power running in 48 months or less.

“By collaborating with GE Vernova, we’re bringing together critical infrastructure, safe reactor technology, and a financeable delivery model,” said Blue Energy CEO and Co-Founder Jake Jurewicz. “Blue Energy is focused on building safe, nuclear power you can plan around – with plants planned to be built on time, on budget, and at scale.

“Together, Blue Energy and GE Vernova can unlock a blueprint for how to scale nuclear energy, power American communities, and fuel global AI leadership faster, more affordably, and without burdening ratepayers,” Jurewicz added.

“Innovative projects like this one will help advance the future of nuclear power and meet the surging demand for electricity,” said Scott Strazik, CEO, GE Vernova. “Together with our customers, GE Vernova currently generates nearly 50 percent of electricity produced in the U.S. today, and we are proud that our collaboration with Blue Energy and others in the entrepreneurial community will play an increasingly important role in accelerating America’s next era of energy leadership.”