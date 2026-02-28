Deep Fission is taking a significant step toward making its underground nuclear reactors a reality. The Berkeley-based company recently signed a deal to buy low-enriched uranium (LEU) from Urenco USA. This fuel will power the testing and demonstration of their first “Gravity Reactor” as part of a pilot program with the U.S. Department of Energy.

Nuclear Power Meets Deep Drilling

Most nuclear plants are oversized, expensive structures that take up a lot of space above ground. Deep Fission plans to take standard pressurized water reactor technology and stick it a mile underground. To do this, they’re using borehole drilling techniques usually found in the oil and gas industry.

By placing the reactor that deep, the earth itself acts as a natural shield and container. This removes the need for the concrete domes you see at traditional plants. However, to make any of this work, you need the right fuel. That’s where Urenco comes in. They’ll be providing uranium from their New Mexico plant, ensuring the supply chain stays right here in the U.S.

“Securing fuel is one of the most important steps for any nuclear project,” said Liz Muller, CEO and Co-Founder of Deep Fission. “This agreement with Urenco enables us to move quickly toward commercialization and scaling our technology with a high-quality fuel.”

Moving Toward the Finish Line

The company has already broken ground on a pilot project in Parsons, Kansas. This move is part of a larger trend of smaller, more flexible nuclear designs gaining traction.

“Urenco is pleased to support innovative nuclear companies like Deep Fission,” John Kirkpatrick, Urenco USA’s managing director, said. “Advanced reactor developers are an important part of the future energy landscape, and we are focused on ensuring a reliable domestic supply of enriched uranium to support growth in this sector.”

According to Deep Fission, it already has a pipeline of customers planning for 12.5 GW of future power.