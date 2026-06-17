A U.S. nuclear technology company is helping the Republic of Rwanda boost its nuclear energy sector. Holtec International and the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB) signed a development agreement to bring small modular reactors to the African country. According to the deal, Holtec will send its SMR-300 to Rwanda. It also includes a civil nuclear cooperation agreement between the United States and Rwanda.

A New Nuclear Energy Partnership

Per the agreement, Rwanda could eventually get up to 5 gigawatts of power. The deal is part of the country’s overall plan to build a reliable power supply that doesn’t produce carbon emissions.

“Through this agreement, Holtec and RAEB will work together to deploy SMR-300 units in Rwanda, with a potential total capacity of up to approximately 5 GW, supporting the country’s strategy to deploy reliable baseload power without carbon emissions which will serve as an engine for long-term economic growth in the nation,” said Holtec’s Enterprise Unit Director Rafael Marin. “Holtec is proud to help navigate Rwanda transition to a nuclear power generator and to help position the country as a pioneer in the field of SMR deployment in Africa.”

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Holtec’s SMR Technology

The SMR-300 reactor uses pressurized water technology, which is also commonly used at commercial nuclear plants. It features gravity-driven safety systems that make it “walk away safe,” meaning the system practically runs itself, so it does not need a large team of highly specialized operators. This design helps the power grid stay stable, which is helpful for growing economies.

The compact reactors only take up 38 acres of land but can produce over 600 megawatts of electricity. SMRs cool themselves with either water or air, so it can fit into various regions. This program builds on a similar project at the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Michigan.

Holtec is working with Hyundai E&C to deliver the reactors and manage everything from the technology to waste and decommissioning.

“We are pleased to begin our cooperation with Rwanda Atomic Energy Board and to support the U.S. Government’s strategic vision to support the nation’s sustained economic growth by developing strong domestic power generation capacity,” said Holtec’s President, Dr. Richard M. Springman. “Our integrated delivery model spanning our SMR-300 reactor technology, EPC delivery (in partnership with Hyundai E&C), spent fuel management, operating support, and decommissioning will be essential to accelerate a holistic commercial nuclear program in Rwanda.”