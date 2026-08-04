Four advanced small modular reactors will be built at a former nuclear power plant in New Jersey.

The United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a major plan for the Oyster Creek Generating Station in New Jersey. The nuclear plant is currently being decommissioned, and the teardown process is more than halfway done.

Oyster Creek started making electricity back in December 1969. Until it shut down in September 2018, it was the oldest operating commercial nuclear power plant in the country. Over nearly 49 years, it has produced over 192 terawatt hours of carbon-free electricity.

A New Era for the Nuclear Site

Because of New Jersey’s pro-nuclear legislation and steady local support, Holtec plans to build four SMR-300 units at the Oyster Creek site. These are advanced small modular reactors that use passive safety systems.

This setup will have a combined capacity of 1,360 MWe. Additionally, Holtec noted the project has the potential to integrate AI data centers right at the site.

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The project is expected to create around 4,000 construction jobs, over 400 permanent positions, and thousands more through the local supply chain, while also boosting tax revenue.

Finishing the Job

Even with these new plans, the team still has to safely finish taking down the old plant.

“We believe the NRC’s approval is a testament to the quality of our technical work, the strength of our regulatory engagement, and our culture of safety and accountability throughout the decommissioning process,” said Oyster Creek Site Vice President Jeff Dostal. “The approved LTP provides the roadmap for the final phase of decommissioning and site restoration.”

Dostal added, “We will continue to execute the remaining work with the same discipline, professionalism, and focus on safety that have guided the project to date.”

Holtec is doing similar work in other states, too. They plan to deploy their first two SMR-300 units at their Palisades site in Michigan. They are currently refurbishing that plant, which will make it the first commercial nuclear reactor in the US to be repowered after a permanent shutdown.