Get ready for the energy exhibit at Discovery Park, where children will learn about power and technology in fun ways.

Energy powers everything we use every single day. But teaching kids how it works can be pretty tough.

Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee, is working on a fix for that. They just announced a major milestone for a brand-new permanent gallery called Megawatts: The Exhibit. It is scheduled to open in late 2027. The goal is to get kids excited about science, technology, engineering, and math. And they are getting some heavy hitters to help build it.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) just stepped up its support for the project. They are joining founding partners like Union City Electric, Origis Energy, and Gibson Electric Membership Corporation.

“Energy affects every community, every family, and virtually every industry,” said Scott Williams, President and CEO of Discovery Park. He noted that the exhibit represents an investment in the next batch of engineers and innovators.

To actually build the space, Discovery Park hired Solid Light. They are an award-winning museum design firm based in Louisville. They previously worked with Discovery Park on other popular exhibits.

“Together, we’re creating an environment where children and families won’t simply learn about energy, they’ll experience it through immersive storytelling, interactive exploration, and memorable moments,” said Chris Mozier, Chief Operating Officer of Solid Light.

Targeted mainly at kids aged 10 and younger, the gallery will teach visitors how energy is produced, transmitted, stored, and used. But instead of just reading boring plaques on a wall, kids will enter a fictional world called the “Powerverse.”

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Sparking the Future

A team of superhero-inspired characters known as the “Energy League” will guide them through it. Along the way, visitors will check out solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, fossil fuels, and nuclear energy. They will also learn about batteries, the electric grid, and how motion turns into electricity.

“The ‘Powerverse’ and the ‘Energy League’ give us a creative way to transform complex science into stories children can understand and remember,” Williams explained.

TVA is thrilled to be part of the journey.

“TVA has been proud to support that mission, and we’re excited to see this new energy gallery spark curiosity, encourage STEM learning, and inspire America’s next generation of engineers, innovators, and problem solvers,” said Taquiya Thompson, Manager of Government and Community Relations for TVA.

Solid Light is starting the design phase right now. We still have a bit of a wait until late 2027 when the doors finally open. But it sounds like a fun way to get kids thinking about the future of power.