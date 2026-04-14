The UK is moving ahead with its plans for small modular reactors (SMRs). Rolls-Royce SMR just signed a major contract with Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBE-N) to start the real-world work on small modular reactors. This deal is a significant development for the project at Wylfa on the coast of North Wales, where the government wants to see these reactors built.

Unlike the huge nuclear plants we are used to, these SMRs are designed to be smaller and easier to build. The new contract means Rolls-Royce can now get started on site-specific designs and, more importantly, start ordering the heavy equipment that takes a long time to manufacture.

Last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer pointed to Wylfa as the home for three of these units. But the UK isn’t the only place that wants the SMRs. Recently, the CEZ Group in the Czech Republic also signed an agreement to bring this technology to their country.

SMRs Will Build a Stronger Supply Chain

By getting this contract signed now, Rolls-Royce stays ahead of the competition in Europe. They are currently further along in the regulatory process than any other company in the region.

“This is a critical milestone for Rolls-Royce SMR, for Rolls-Royce and for the UK as the Government looks to realise its ambition of a ‘golden age’ of new nuclear. It is a vote of confidence in our unique nuclear capabilities and further evidence that the strategic choices we have made in the transformation of Rolls-Royce are delivering,” Tufan Erginbilgic, the CEO of Rolls-Royce, said. “It also provides crucial contractual certainty in our domestic market that will unlock the opportunity to deploy a global fleet of Rolls-Royce SMRs.”

He also noted that having commitments in both the UK and the Czech Republic puts them in a strong position to lead the global market. “The team in Rolls-Royce SMR have an unrivalled track record in nuclear design, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and assembly and I would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication in getting to this important stage,” he added.