In the world of innovation, waste is an accepted cost of doing business. The number of shipping pallets and wooden crates discarded during the construction of a multi-billion-dollar factory is staggering. Yet, in the heart of Marshall, Michigan, a small climate-tech startup is turning what would otherwise be considered “trash” into data.

Seeing the Wood for the Trees

Wood waste is traditionally one of the most unpredictable components of any construction site. Whether it comes from crates of wood purchased abroad or from crates constructed to fit specific vehicles and stored in the facility’s sheds, all of the wood waste is typically disposed of in a single dumpster located on the construction site.

Startup Woodchuck of Grand Rapids has partnered with construction company Walbridge (which is building Ford Motor Company’s new battery plant) to employ an AI-enabled image recognition system to detect the type and quality of wood as it is thrown into designated, smart waste bins.

The Results So Far

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According to the announcement made today by Ford Motor Company:

Woodchuck has achieved 40% of the projected materials savings for the construction site in the first three months of the partnership.

Additionally, the company has begun slashing waste-hauling costs at the construction site.

Finally, the wood waste that would have traditionally gone to a landfill is being diverted to produce renewable biomass energy.

A “Most Innovative” Achievement?

Fast Company has announced today that Woodchuck has been named to the company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2026. Woodchuck was ranked as #4 in the “Small and Mighty” division of the list.

As Ford Motor Company rushes to build the batteries of the future, Woodchuck is using AI to build the construction of their future battery factory. Small scraps of wood are being saved by an AI system for the benefit of the planet – and that is an innovation that the industrial giant can be proud of making.