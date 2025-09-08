Oklo expects the proposed nuclear fuel recycling facility to help reduce costs, create jobs, and stabilize fuel supply.

The nuclear technology company Oklo Inc. took a significant step in the U.S. nuclear energy industry. Oklo announced plans to build and operate a fuel recycling facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The new facility will focus on recycling used nuclear fuel and converting it into fuel for advanced nuclear reactors similar to Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse.

An investment of $1.68 billion brought this project to life, and it is now part of a larger fueling center. Officials expect the facility to create over 800 jobs. Scientists believe the project is essential to establishing a clean and reliable domestic energy supply. Transforming used fuel into a valuable resource will help them achieve this goal.

Scientists aim to recover usable materials from nuclear waste with this innovative process. They say it could significantly reduce waste and offer a cost-effective way of disposal. According to Oklo officials, if they can build the facility, it will be the first of its kind in the nation.

Turning Nuclear Waste into a Valuable Resource

Oklo is also in talks with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) regarding recycling the utility’s used fuel. If the potential partnership works out, it could become the first effort by a U.S. utility to convert its used nuclear fuel into clean electricity using modern electrochemical methods.

“By recycling used fuel on a large scale, we are turning waste into gigawatts, reducing costs, and establishing a secure U.S. supply chain,” said Jacob DeWitte, Oklo’s co-founder and CEO. “Tennessee is showing the nation that recycling can support new nuclear development and growth.”

The facility started a pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and is expected to start producing metal fuel by the early 2030s.

Oklo believes the project has a lot of potential.

According to researchers, the more than 94,000 metric tons of used nuclear fuel currently stored across the country contain energy reserves equivalent to about 1.3 trillion barrels of oil.

“The next generation of nuclear technologies is being built and developed right here in our own backyard,” said TVA President and CEO Don Moul.

Tennessee is a growing nuclear hub, and Oklo’s efforts will help position the state as a leader in the advanced nuclear era. “Tennessee is well-positioned to lead America’s energy independence,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. “We’re proud to partner with Oklo to innovate for the future while bringing continued opportunity and prosperity to Tennessee families.”