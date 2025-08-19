This new partnership between Google, Kairos Power, and the Tennessee Valley Authority aims to power the future with a groundbreaking nuclear reactor.

Google is on the verge of powering the future with a new kind of energy. The tech giant is doing this through a partnership with Kairos Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Through this partnership, the companies plan to deploy an advanced nuclear reactor in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Google says the project is a big step toward a “reliable, affordable, and clean energy source” for its data centers and the region.

A New Chapter For Nuclear Energy

Google says the deal is special because it is reportedly the first time a U.S. utility has agreed to buy power from a next-generation (Gen IV) nuclear reactor. By 2030, the Hermes 2 Plant will add 50 megawatts of nuclear energy to the power grid. This will help power Google’s data centers in Montgomery County, Tennessee, and Jackson County, Alabama.

“Nuclear is the bedrock of the future of energy security,” Don Moul, the CEO of TVA, said. “Google stepping in and helping shoulder the burden of the cost and risk for first-of-a-kind nuclear projects not only helps Google get to those solutions, but it keeps us from having to burden our customers with development of that technology.”

Moul added, “So it’s not just good for Google. It’s good for TVA’s 10 million customers. It’s good for the United States.”

The new project builds on Google’s existing partnership with Kairos Power, which was originally formed last October. Eventually, the companies want to unlock 500 MW of nuclear power, 10x the current amount. The partnership has outlined Google as the energy customer, TVA as the utility, and Kairos Power as the tech developer.

“We will procure clean energy attributes from the plant through TVA to help power our data centers in the region with locally sourced clean energy, every hour of every day,” Amanda Peterson Corio, Google’s Global Head of Data Center Energy, said.

Beyond energy, this project aims to turn Oak Ridge back into a hub for nuclear innovation. Reports indicate that new programs with the University of Tennessee and other local universities will help train a skilled workforce for high-paying jobs as plant operators and engineers.