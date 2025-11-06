Listen to Article

Nuclear is potentially one of the cleanest energy sources available. However, it’s not without its faults. For example, the radioactive byproducts of nuclear reactors are a globally recognized environmental concern.

Scientists, however, are studying the possibility of repurposing nuclear waste into a sustainable source for hydrogen production. University of Sharjah scientists believe that the over 4 million cubic meters of radioactive waste could be transformed into a useful resource.

Their study was published in the journal Nuclear Engineering and Design.

Nuclear Waste as a Hydrogen Source

The scientists are optimistic about their new development. It stems from a comprehensive review of innovative technologies that harness the waste’s radioactivity to efficiently split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen without emitting carbon dioxide. The researchers said, “Utilizing nuclear waste is a novel method of producing hydrogen that transforms a persistent environmental issue into a useful resource.”

Additionally, the scientists observe that hydrogen is becoming a key player “as the need for sustainable and clean energy sources increases globally.”

Their findings highlight several advanced methods where nuclear waste significantly enhances hydrogen generation. These include “catalyst-enhanced electrolysis, methane reforming, and thermochemical cycles,” alongside other techniques. According to the scientists, the most promising is radiation-enhanced electrolysis. They claim that it can boost hydrogen yield tenfold compared to traditional electrolysis. As a result, the route is quicker and more efficient.

Additionally, the effectiveness of uranium-based catalysis offers a more affordable alternative by reducing the need for rare and expensive metals.

The authors also recommend utilizing uranium-based catalysts for methane reforming and employing liquid-phase plasma photocatalysis. These help enhance production from nuclear wastewater. Scientists acknowledge challenges such as syngas contamination, chemical modification of the catalyst, and strict regulations. However, they emphasize the significant advantages of their proposed techniques.

For example, they claim that the techniques reduce the amount of radioactive waste, provide long-term storage, and supply a steady source of hydrogen.

Moreover, the study revealed that the strict regulatory framework surrounding radioactive materials is a significant obstacle. Scientists stressed, “Research in this area remains limited and scattered, underscoring the need for further investigation.” The scientists concluded, “In order to overcome technical, regulatory, and financial obstacles in the future, it will be crucial to promote cooperation between scientific research institutions, legislators, and industry stakeholders.”