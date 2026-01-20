High heating bills can be daunting. Explore easy methods to decrease energy usage and save money on your heating expenses.

It’s really cold outside, so your heater is likely running constantly. If you’ve checked your utility bill recently, you may have seen it go up a lot. Home energy costs are expected to rise by about 9% this winter, because of bad weather and higher fuel prices. This makes monthly bills a big worry for many people.

If your HVAC system is old, it has to work harder to keep your home comfortable. Daniel Fuentes from Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air says older systems waste a lot of energy, which is why your costs are going up.

How you can lower your bill

If you want to save money, here are a few things that really help.

Check your furnace. If it’s old, switching to a newer ENERGY STAR model can help. These use better technology to keep your home warm and use less fuel.

Try an innovative smart thermostat. It’s an easy way to avoid wasting heat when you’re not home.

Check your vents and have someone inspect your ductwork. If there are leaks or poor insulation, you could be losing heat before it gets to your rooms.

Why you should act now

The beginning of the year is a good time to make these upgrades. Fixing these problems now can help keep your bills steady for the rest of winter. It’s about making sure you’re not paying for heat you don’t feel.

