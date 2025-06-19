Learn how to control your energy use and stay cool this summer with easy tips from FirstEnergy on energy management.

Listen to Article

With rising temperatures, FirstEnergy offers practical strategies to stay cool while keeping electricity bills low. These measures aim to help customers stay comfortable without facing high energy bills during hot weather.

Hot Days Don’t Have to Mean High Bills

Manage summer energy use wisely with tips from FirstEnergy

AKRON, Ohio, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the first major heat wave of the season approaching, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is here to help you with practical tips to stay cool, comfortable and in control of your energy costs.

Wade Smith, President of FirstEnergy Utilities: “When the weather heats up, it’s easy for energy use to climb. With a few simple steps, customers can control their comfort without spending more than they need to.”

Here are 10 easy ways to keep cool and cut costs this summer:

— Boost airflow with ceiling or box fans to reduce AC use.

— Use window AC units only when rooms are occupied.

— Set thermostats as high as comfort allows.

— Block the sun by keeping blinds and curtains closed during daylight hours.

— Close vents and doors to rooms not being used.

— Delay chores like laundry, dishwashing and cooking until early morning or late evening.

— Grill outdoors instead of heating up your kitchen.

— Unplug electronics and chargers when not in use.

— Choose ENERGY STAR® appliances and HVAC systems when upgrading.

— Clean or replace HVAC filters regularly.

Want more ways to save? Visit firstenergycorp.com/saveenergy for tools and programs to help you take control of your energy use.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation’s largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company’s transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only.