The collaboration will send four SMRs to a former coal power plant in the U.K.

Holtec International and EDF, the biggest nuclear operator in the world, have a new plan for the UK. They just sent a joint proposal to the UK government to build small modular reactors in Nottinghamshire.

They also signed an agreement to start a joint venture for this project. The goal is to use private money and existing power lines to make it happen. The two companies have worked together for over 30 years, so they are combining EDF’s operating experience with Holtec’s walk-away-safe reactor technology and manufacturing skills.

From Coal to Nuclear

The plan is to put up to four of Holtec’s SMR-300 units at at former coal power station in Cottam. These four SMRs add up to about 1.3 gigawatts of clean power.

It makes sense to put advanced reactors here because the old coal site already has the grid infrastructure connected to it. This can help re-use old industrial spaces while boosting the local economy.

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“We are delighted to be working with Holtec International on the development of small modular reactors in the UK,” Simone Rossi, CEO EDF UK said. “The Cottam project supports the UK government’s ambition to expand nuclear capacity and will facilitate significant re-development of a region that has given so much to the UK through its coal heritage.”

The Second of Its Kind

Cottam will be a second-of-a-kind site. The first ones are the twin Pioneer units currently being built in Michigan by Holtec and Hyundai E&C. Right now, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is still reviewing the Michigan project while early site work begins.

Holtec recently finished the UK’s Generic Design Assessment process, confirming the reactors meet safety and environmental standards. Regulators from both countries are working together to keep things moving on both projects.

“Our long-standing partnership with EDF, combined with the opportunity created by the UK’s Advanced Nuclear Framework, provides a strong foundation for advancing SMR-300 deployment at Cottam,” Dr. Rick Springman, President of Holtec International, explained. “This submission represents an important milestone for the project and for advanced nuclear energy in Great Britain. Holtec plans to substantially expand its presence in the UK with a significantly larger operation center and is evaluating a manufacturing plant to build nuclear equipment in the country.”