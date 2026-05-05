CFS wants to connect its fusion plant to a grid that serves about 182,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity to more than 65 million customers.

Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) is the first fusion power plant developer to apply to connect to a major U.S. power grid. The company submitted its application to PJM Interconnection. PJM is the largest U.S. competitive wholesale electricity market, serving 13 states and the District of Columbia while reaching more than 65 million customers.

Applying to the grid bridges the gap between the science of fusion and the real-world infrastructure needed to deliver power. To make the application, CFS had to understand how to move power from the machine to the customer. Dominion Energy helped CFS figure out the process.

“This marks another significant milestone for Commonwealth Fusion Systems and the development of fusion power in Virginia,” said Ed Baine, Dominion Energy’s Executive Vice President of Utility Operations and President of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support CFS in their efforts to make this exciting project a reality for Virginia.”

Connection Fusion Energy to the Grid

Connecting to a grid is a slow process that can take four to six years. CFS has to go through deep engineering studies to make sure the grid can safely handle the new power. PJM will run complex grid simulation models to test the plant’s generation systems.

The 400-megawatt plant will be built in Chesterfield County, Virginia. It is now called the Fall Line Fusion Power Station. The name honors the region’s history of harnessing water power. Today, the location will harness clean, safe, and secure fusion energy instead.

The new application keeps CFS on track to deliver electricity in the early 2030s. The team hit several milestones in 2025. They secured the world’s first Conditional Use Permit for a commercial fusion power plant. They also signed long-term agreements with Google and Eni.

“Our commitment to delivering the benefits of fusion, and enabling a future with abundant, secure energy, means that we’re not just proving fusion physics works — we’re showing exactly how fusion power plant watts get from our machine to the customer, working with the grid and a utility,” Bob Mumgaard, the co-founder and CEO of CFS, added. “By becoming the first fusion energy developer to enter a major grid operator’s interconnection queue, we’re demonstrating that when you’re serious about building a power plant in the early 2030s, you act now. This is execution.”