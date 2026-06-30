General Fusion, a company working to commercialize fusion power, partnered with Renexia, an Italian renewable energy firm. They signed a deal to bring General Fusion’s technology to Italy.

These new plants aim to support Italy’s shift to clean energy. General Fusion is also preparing to go public through a deal with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III.

Planning the Fusion Power Plants

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The companies created a step-by-step plan to figure out where to build one or more Magnetized Target Fusion power plants. They will map out the funding, permits, and construction over time. General Fusion CEO Greg Twinney sees the partnership as a solid step for fusion technology.

“This agreement with Renexia represents another meaningful step toward exporting our practical fusion energy technology, developed in Canada, to the world,” Twinney said. “As a clean energy leader in Italy and around the world, and an early member of our Market Development Advisory Committee, Renexia brings valuable insight into the energy sector and what it takes to bring innovative technologies to market. We are excited to continue working with their expert team to engage key stakeholders in Italy and build the capabilities needed to deploy commercial fusion energy.”

Renexia’s CEO, Riccardo Toto, noted that Italy is currently facing high power costs and the country must find a clean, economical energy source.

“Fusion has the potential to have a transformational impact on our future energy mix. We’re thrilled to expand on several years of collaboration with General Fusion with this new agreement to advance commercial fusion energy deployment,” Toto said. “As a member of General Fusion’s Market Development Advisory Committee, we’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand the progress the company has made in developing its Magnetized Target Fusion approach, and we look forward to furthering our collaboration to explore opportunities for siting, development, and construction of a fusion power plant in Italy. Energy demand is surging, and as Italy experiences high power costs, General Fusion’s Magnetized Target Fusion has the potential to provide economical clean power and is an important technology to pursue on its path to commercialization.”